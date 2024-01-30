'Proud of what we built together': Fountain Haus in Westport announces permanent closure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fountain Haus, an LGBTQ+ bar and night club in Kansas City, Missouri, announced Monday that it permanently closed its doors.

Since opening in April 2022, the bar has brought drinks, dance and a safe space for the queer community in Kansas City's Westport neighborhood.

Fountain Haus shared on Instagram that it closed due to a "few more challenges" than expected.

"Despite our team's hard work and dedication, we've reached a point where keeping Fountain Haus open is no longer possible," the business posted.

Fountain Haus asked the KC community to continue supporting the city's LGBTQ+ bars and restaurants, including Bistro 303, Cafe Trio, Gaels Public House & Sports, Hamburger Mary's Kansas City, Missie B's, Sidekicks Saloon, Sidestreet and Woody's KC.

“We can't thank everyone enough who was with us on this ride — our amazing team, every single person who walked through our doors, and our partners in the community," Fountain Haus' statement read.

Fountain Haus employees will be provided severance for the month of February as they find new employment.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. You've made it something special,” owner David Brinkerhoff said in a statement.

