Providence Medical Center ends labor, delivery services on healthcare campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Providence Medical Center announced that it is discontinuing its labor and delivery services on its healthcare campus in Kansas City, Kansas.

The medical center shared that the chance comes due to a "steady decline" of labor and delivery patients over the past 10 years.

Starting June 30, 2024, the services will no longer be offered.

"We are exploring partnerships with hospitals and clinics in the Kansas City metropolitan area to assist our community with the transition," a letter from Providence Medical Services stated.

Gynecological services will be expanded at the center to meet patient demand.

"We want to thank all our past, and present, hard-working staff and community partners that worked tirelessly to provide Labor and Delivery healthcare services in Wyandotte County and surrounding counties for over 100 years," the letter stated.