Public health advisory in Olathe neighborhood after sanitary sewer line break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, along with Johnson County Wastewater, issued a public health advisory for an Olathe neighborhood.

According to a news release, the advisory was issued today after a 10-inch sanitary sewer line break.

The advisory is for residents and businesses between Mill Creek Apartment Pond and 1900 Kansas City Road in Olathe.

The line break happened about midnight and has been repaired, according to the news release.

Because of elevated levels of E. coli, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment states in the news release that people should avoid contact with the contaminated water in this area.

Residents should keep their pets from making contact with standing water in the affected areas.

The public health advisory does not include the public water system, and there are no problems with water used for drinking, cooking, or bathing.

Johnson County Wastewater will monitor the area and is taking water quality tests to determine when this notice can be lifted, according to the news release.

