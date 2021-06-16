Public health advisory issued in Johnson County due to sanitary sewer line break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A public health advisory has been issued for a portion of Johnson County due to a sanitary sewer line break.

The Johnson County Department for Health and Environment said the advisory affects residents who live between 123rd Street and Metcalf and 123rd and 124th streets and Roe Boulevard in Overland Park.

The break might have occurred due to heavy rain damage, according to a news release.

Residents are encouraged to avoid contact with, and keep pets away from, creek water until further notice.

For more information, call 913-715-8604.