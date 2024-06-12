Public health advisory prompted by sanitary sewer line break in Lenexa lifts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A public health advisory that was issued after a sewer line broke in Lenexa last week has been lifted, according to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

The 21-inch break happened last week near W. 81st Street and Nieman Road. Officials said it broke due to heavy rain.

During repairs, crews worked to contain sewage flow into the creek by pumping the flow around the break back into the sewer.

JCDHE advised people not to have contact with creek water until tests confirmed the safety of the water quality.

Results have since indicated bacteria levels have returned to normal in the creek.

