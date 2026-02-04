Olathe approves Chiefs STAR bond district; KCK to vote Thursday

OLATHE, Kan. — Residents in Kansas City, Kansas, and Olathe got a chance to offer their input Tuesday night on the creation of special districts to help fund a new Chiefs stadium and headquarters.

After roughly two hours of public comment, the Olathe City Council unanimously approved a STAR bond district for the team’s new headquarters and training facility slated for a district near College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road just south of Kansas Highway 10.

The Olathe City Council took public comment from a full crowd starting about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday

An overflow crowd gathered starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Unified Government’s Municipal Office Building in downtown KCK to discuss the new stadium district near N. 126th Street and State Avenue.

Residents were given two minutes each to tell commissioners why they support or reject the STAR bond district for the Chiefs.

The KCK hearing wrapped at 7:45 p.m.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the stadium district at a meeting set for Thursday, Feb. 5.

Isabella Ledonne/KSHB Members of the Olathe City Council met to take public testimony on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, on a debate whether to create a STAR bond district for a Chiefs HQ and training facility in Olathe, Kansas.

Creating the special districts in each city allows sales tax and other revenues generated within the district to be used to pay off bonds used to fund the $3 billion, fixed-roof domed stadium in KCK and a $300 million team HQ and training facility in Olathe.

The Kansas Legislature will also be required to take additional action during the 2026 Legislative Session to continue advancing the effort.

State officials and the team announced the agreement just before Christmas last year.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

