Wyandotte County residents near Chiefs’ proposed stadium site prepare for public hearing

People living in Kansas City, Kansas, will be able to share their thoughts on the Chiefs building a new stadium in Wyandotte County during a public hearing Tuesday.

In December, the team announced it’s moving to Kansas in time for the 2031 NFL season after spending more than six decades in Kansas City, Missouri.

This weekend, documents released by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, showed the Chiefs plan to build a stadium at the northeast corner of 126th Street and State Avenue.

Ron Denton lives in one of about 15 homes surrounding the area.

“I, like a lot of people who’d like to be bought out so they can move somewhere else, are in favor,” he explained. “Some people who are very satisfied with where they live are not so crazy about the idea because they’re feeling like their taxes are going to go up to pay for it.”

Jason Gould/KSHB Wyandotte County, Kansas, resident Ron Denton.

The state will use sales taxes to pay for the stadium through a program called STAR bonds. This approach paid for projects like Sporting KC’s soccer stadium.

STAR bonds do not increase sales tax rates.

Tuesday’s hearing will help commissioners decide if they should commit incremental sales taxes from the stadium site to pay off the project.

“As it relates to the STAR bond district, we recognize that families living in the western region of Wyandotte County have raised concerns about taxes, infrastructure, and other quality-of-life issues. Any decision made will involve careful consideration of multiple factors, particularly those that directly affect residents financially and impact their day-to-day lives,” Mayor Christal Watson said in a statement Monday. “With respect to the STAR bond district, the sales tax that would be pledged from city and county will be generated directly from the new development itself, nothing outside of that. To be clear, we will keep all existing sales tax revenues generated from the rest of the city/county.”

Chris Morrison/KSHB Christal Watson, Mayor/CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, sits down for an interview in December 2025.

The commission will meet again on Thursday to take formal action on the sales tax proposal.

Residents like Denton will be watching.

“All that stuff is I’ll believe it when I see it,” Denton said.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

How you can participate:



Attend in-person at the UG Municipal Office Building, 701 N. 7th St., KCK.

Submit written comments by noon on Tuesday. Learn how to submit a comment .

. Those interested in watching or listening can do so on the UG's YouTube page or via Zoom . Use Web ID: 81341703436.

—