Public hearings set in Kansas City, Kansas, and Olathe for Chiefs stadium, team HQ

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in Kansas City, Kansas, and Olathe will have a chance for their voices to be heard in public hearings Tuesday for funding for the Kansas City Chiefs’ new stadium and team headquarters.

The Unified Government announced a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday , as the Board of Commissioners considers establishing a district surrounding the location of the new $3 billion, fixed-roof stadium near N. 126th Street and State Avenue.

Certain sales taxes and other revenues generated within the district would help pay for the bonds issued to finance the district.

How you can participate:



Attend in-person at the UG Municipal Office Building, 701 N. 7th St., KCK

Submit written comments by noon on Tuesday. Learn how to submit a comment .

. Those interested in watching or listening can do so on the UG's YouTube page or via Zoom . Use Web ID: 81341703436.

Further south, the Olathe City Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, where council members will consider establishing a district surrounding the team’s new $300 million headquarters and training facility near the intersection of College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road.

Similar to the KCK location, sales taxes and other revenues generated within the district would go toward the bonds issued to finance the district.

How you can participate:



Attend in-person at Olathe City Hall, 100 E. Sante Fe St., Olathe

Those interested in watching or listening can do so from the city's website .

The ability to create the districts and use sales taxes and other revenues to pay for the facilities came after the team and Kansas officials announced a deal in December for the team to move across state lines into Kansas.

The Chiefs hope to open their new KCK stadium in time for the 2031 NFL season.

