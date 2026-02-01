'It's pretty exciting': Wyandotte County neighbors share reaction to development plan of Chiefs stadium nearby

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

—

Officials with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, are exploring a roughly 236-acre site for the new home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The plot of land is near State Avenue and North 126th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to an agenda filing posted late on Saturday morning.

A public hearing is expected to take place on Tuesday over STAR bonds and the new Chiefs stadium.

The potential site is just about a mile west of the Kansas Speedway and a mile east of the nearest housing development neighborhood.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne spoke with the potential next-door neighbors, who expressed some mixed feelings about it.

Will Shaw

The immediate reaction was optimism about having a multi-billion-dollar franchise set up down the road.

Will Shaw

"It's pretty exciting," neighbor Lester Ruiz said. "It used to take [a while] to drive to the stadium, but now it's going to be right over here in our neighborhood."

Those who live off of 125th Street are looking forward to the influx of jobs, sports tourism and overall hype.

Will Shaw

"I think the community's going to change for the best," neighbor Yvette Lopez said. "Chiefs fans are excited about it. I'm a Raiders fan, but I'm just as excited as a Chiefs fan would be because I could see my Raiders play across the street."

The $3 billion domed stadium would be backed by Kansas STAR bonds. According to filings from Wyandotte County, the UG will pledge revenues from the proposed stadium area to help repay the bonds.

That hascaused some to be a bit skeptical about the tax impacts for neighbors.

"It would be nice for us residents to have a tax break," Lopez said. "We would like some of those taxes to come down. We need more money going toward our schooling and education."

While some of the neighborhood's smaller residents worry about the NFL's loudest fans moving next door.

Will Shaw

"Kind of annoying," Alvino Ruiz Gil said. "They're going to be like yelling, and I can't even sleep!"

Luckily for the kids of the block, they won't have to worry about the noise for at least five years. The Chiefs' lease at Arrowhead Stadium isn't up until 2031.

"I can't wait to see how good or how bad it's going to be," Ruiz said.

Wyandotte County still has to approve its participation in the STAR bonds for the stadium. There is a public hearing coming up on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Olathe will also host a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 3, for its participation in STAR bonds for the Chiefs' headquarters and training facility.

—