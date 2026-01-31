Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Unified Government to hold public hearing on STAR Bond project regarding Chiefs stadium next Tuesday

Chiefs Stadium Football
Charrlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, right, and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, shake hands during an event announcing the team will leave Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. for a new stadium that will be built across the Kansas-Missouri state line and be ready for the start of the 2031 season, during an event Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 3, regarding approval of an ordinance to participate in a STAR Bond project as part of the Kansas City Chiefs' stadium relocation to the county.

An agenda item posted late Saturday morning indicates the stadium could be located near State Avenue and N. 126th Street.

The roughly 236 acres of land are owned by State Avenue 240, LLC, according to a Wyandotte County property search.

Late in December 2025, the Chiefs announced they had reached a deal with Kansas leaders to bring the team to the Sunflower State, including a $3 billion, fixed-roof domed stadium in Wyandotte County and the construction of a new training facility and team headquarters in Olathe.

The exact locations for all three facilities remained unknown at the time of the announcement.

