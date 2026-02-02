'What does it mean for us?': Olathe residents share concerns ahead of Tuesday hearing for Chiefs HQ

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers portions of Johnson County. She's looking for story ideas in the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, and the Olathe City Council will hold public hearings Tuesday to discuss funding for the Kansas City Chiefs' new stadium and practice facility, marking the next step in the process for both major projects.

The Unified Government will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Olathe City Council will convene at 6 p.m. Residents can attend in person or watch the meetings online.

The Olathe City Council will specifically discuss how future receipts tied to the Chiefs' new headquarters and training facility could help repay the STAR Bonds used to build it. The proposed $300 million facility would be located near the intersection of College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road.

Council members will consider establishing a district surrounding the Chiefs' new headquarters. Sales taxes and other revenues generated within the district would go toward the bonds issued to finance the project.

However, residents have raised numerous questions ahead of the hearings.

Jenny Boudreaux, a 30-year Olathe resident, has been asking city leaders questions on Facebook about the project's impact on the community.

"I think that's all there are, is questions," Boudreaux said. "What does it mean for us? Really?"

Boudreaux expressed concerns about the project's timing, impact on the area's character and potential benefits to residents.

"The speed of all of this is really concerning. It changes the character or the tenor of our area," Boudreaux said. "Is it going to be something that supports our community and benefits our community more than just tax dollars generated?"

Kyle Kneale, another Olathe resident, questioned how the proposed bond district will generate enough money to cover its predicted expenses and what the larger proposal entails.

When contacted for comment, the city of Olathe provided responses via email, stating that Tuesday's meeting is "simply for the pledge of potential revenue on the property" and that "decisions to what else is going on the property have not been made."

The city also noted "the Olathe City Council received the agenda packets the same time as residents."

Despite her concerns, Boudreaux maintains some excitement about the project, but emphasizes the need for transparency.

"I think it's happening regardless, but I want the city to hear a lot of people," Boudreaux said.

