Puppers credited for barking, warning Overland Park family of fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dog in Overland Park is credited for alerting a family of a fire.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the family said the dog began barking in the basement around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The barks prompted the family to go check on the dog. They then noticed heavy smoke from under a bathroom door.

Everyone was evacuated from the home and fire crews responded to the scene. Crews found a small fire in the basement and quickly extinguished it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

