Puppers credited for barking, warning Overland Park family of fire

A rescue dog is being credited for alerting a family of a house fire Friday in Overland Park, Kansas.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Oct 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A dog in Overland Park is credited for alerting a family of a fire.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the family said the dog began barking in the basement around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The barks prompted the family to go check on the dog. They then noticed heavy smoke from under a bathroom door.

Everyone was evacuated from the home and fire crews responded to the scene. Crews found a small fire in the basement and quickly extinguished it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


