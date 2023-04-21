Q BBQ Fest to be held inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for 1st time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This year’s Q BBQ Fest will be held inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time ever, Arrowhead Events and Eximius Productions announced Friday.

The event, held June 23-24, will give guests the chance to sample the best barbecue from local, regional and national pitmasters.

In another first for the event, Q BBQ Fest will be fully ticketed with two ticket options, VIP and general admission. Admission was free during prior events.

VIP pit passes offer an all-you-can-eat and drink experience for four hours, providing an extra hour of exclusive festival access prior to general gates opening as well as self-guided tours of the Chiefs' locker room, postgame press conference room and the Bud Light locker room club.

General admission tickets will include a three-hour session and an all-you-can-eat experience, with access to food from all pitmaster stations and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

“Kansas City and barbecue are synonymous with each other, and we’ve been thrilled with how Q BBQ Fest – Kansas City has been received by foodies and casual event goers over the past two years,” said Matt Kenny, executive vice president of Arrowhead operations and events. “This event is unlike any other in the city, offering the chance to try food from local favorites as well as regional and national pitmasters who might not make it to Kansas City regularly. The fact that we’re able to host the event inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead this year makes this year’s festival even more unique for attendees.”

Tickets go on sale to the public April 26 and start at $69 for general admission and $129 for VIP passes. Kids under 12 are free, and guests ages 13-20 qualify for a $35 ticket.

The full schedule is below:

Session 1 – Friday, June 23:



General Admission: 6-9 p.m.

VIP: 5-9 p.m.

Session 2 – Saturday, June 24:



General Admission: Noon to 3 p.m.

VIP: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Session 3 – Saturday, June 24:



General Admission 5-8 p.m.

VIP: 4-8 p.m.

