Queen of the Holy Rosary Hosts Blue Mass for First Responders, Honors Fallen Firefighter

The Queen of the Holy Rosary in Overland Park will hold a special Blue Mass service at 11:00 a.m., where the community will gather in prayer and solidarity for local first responders.

Blue Mass services are traditional services in many communities across the U.S. including in catholic churches in Kansas City.

Marlon Martinez / KSHB Deacon John Wiest

“We're going to be praying tomorrow at the Blue Mass in particular for that paramedic. Asking for comfort and peace for the family members and friends who are right now being affected by that," said Deacon John Wiest.

Deacon John also serves as a chaplain for the Overland Park Police Department, he understands the sacrifices many first responders are making every day.

“These are very raw, difficult moments and while carrying out their duties of public safety at the same time they're showing compassion and we by extension as chaplains, we get called in are doing the same.," said Wiest.

This is the first time a Blue Mass will be held at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church for the community. At a time where this week the community lost a local fire fighter and paramedic.

Prayer for first responders and those who have died in the line of duty will be honored and named.

“We hope that they will take a moment themselves and offer a prayer for our officers, firefighters, first responders. Offer a prayer for those who have fallen. Ask for God's help and assistance so that we can have a community that is safe and where our public safety officers know that they have our support," said Wiest.

The community is invited to attend and join first responders who will be in attendance.

