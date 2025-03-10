KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

Pennway Point, the area surrounding the KC Wheel and Pennway Putt, was supposed to be completed in early 2024. Over a year later, consumers aren't sure when the space will be done.

The KC Wheel and Pennway Putt opened in December 2023. The rest of the area off of Pennway Street is supposed to feature food, bars and even stages for entertainment.

Questions mount from neighbors, businesses over Pennway Point completion date

Chris Dean took over The Soccer Lot, which is right up the hill from Pennway Point on Jefferson Street, in January 2024. Since then, he said he hasn't seen much progress, besides closing and repaving roads.

"It’s a bit of a mystery at this point, I guess," Dean said.

That doesn't mean no progress has been made. KSHB 41 reached out to the redevelopment team, 3D Development. They said they're finalizing the next round of funding needed to complete the project and will have more updates later this spring.

Dean said he's already seen more foot traffic thanks to what's there currently.

"In the spring and summer, we actually noticed some families come up that were looking for Powerade or something to drink," Dean said. "We get a lot of traffic here, but mainly when people come and play. So, the question was how do we get more people in to maybe, just, for a casual drink or whatever? They just walk up the hill and they’re here."

These benefits are not mutually exclusive. Dean thinks his loyal customers will be good business for the entertainment district.

Again, the completion date for the park is not finalized, but 2026 is expected to be a big year, especially with the World Cup. Dean said he's already preparing for it.

But before that, he hopes 2025 will see more people coming to The Soccer Lot after spending time down the hill at Pennway Point.

"Just getting more people in our space, selfishly, is what we’re looking for," Dean said.

