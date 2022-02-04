'Racial, derogatory' statements interrupt Black History Month event at Rockhurst University

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Black Student Union at Rockhurst University had a Black History Month event interrupted by racist and derogatory comments on Thursday.

According to the university, the BSU held a virtual event featuring local black businesses.

At some point in the meeting, several individuals were able to invade the meeting.

They then began hurling "racial epithets and derogatory statements," toward the members of the panel and BSU.

"We are appalled that our students, colleagues and community members were subjected to this senseless act of violence, and we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms," Thomas B. Curran, president at Rockhurst University said in a letter to students. "There is no place in our society, in our community, or on our Rockhurst University campus for such unspeakable acts of hate."

Curran said university officials are reaching out to the students and guests "to assure them of our care, our support, and our concern."

Rockhurst University security and computer services have began investigating the incident and are in touch with outside authorities on the matter.

"No act of hate can divide us if we refuse to let it do so," Curran said. "We stand with our students, and we stand together as a community."

