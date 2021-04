KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A steady rain expected to last all night forced the Royals to postpone Friday night's game with the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium.

The teams will play two, 7-inning games as part of a split doubleheader tomorrow, April 17.

Game 1 will begin at 1:10 p.m.

Game 2 is scheduled for 5:10 p.m.

Ticket information is available on the Royals website.