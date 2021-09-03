Rain kicks off Labor Day weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those hoping to enjoy the outdoors this Labor Day weekend may have to wait a while.

Storms moved through the Kansas City area Friday morning and more are expected Friday night into Saturday.

Periods of heavy rain & thunderstorms will last through the morning rush hour, tapering off by the lunch hour. The rest of the afternoon dries out before round 2 of thunderstorms develop after 10pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/KqAjRHK8pj — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) September 3, 2021

The morning round of storms prompted a flash flood warning for Douglas County until 9:15 a.m.

NWS has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Douglas County until 9:15 AM #KSWX 9/3 @ 5:21 AM — Douglas Co. EM (@dgcoem) September 3, 2021

There was also flooding seen around the city, including on Brookside Boulevard, where cars had water covering their tires.

Flash flooding on Brookside Boulevard

Saturday's storms could produce 2-3" of rain in some areas, causing localized flash flooding.

Drivers should use caution on their morning commute as roads are wet and visibility is hampered.