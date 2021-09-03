Rain kicks off Labor Day weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those hoping to enjoy the outdoors this Labor Day weekend may have to wait a while.
Storms moved through the Kansas City area Friday morning and more are expected Friday night into Saturday.
Periods of heavy rain & thunderstorms will last through the morning rush hour, tapering off by the lunch hour. The rest of the afternoon dries out before round 2 of thunderstorms develop after 10pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/KqAjRHK8pj
— Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) September 3, 2021
The morning round of storms prompted a flash flood warning for Douglas County until 9:15 a.m.
NWS has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Douglas County until 9:15 AM #KSWX 9/3 @ 5:21 AM
— Douglas Co. EM (@dgcoem) September 3, 2021
There was also flooding seen around the city, including on Brookside Boulevard, where cars had water covering their tires.
Saturday's storms could produce 2-3" of rain in some areas, causing localized flash flooding.
Drivers should use caution on their morning commute as roads are wet and visibility is hampered.