Rain kicks off Labor Day weekend in Kansas City

Areas of Kansas City are seeing flash flooding.
I-35 NB at West Penway flooding
Posted at 6:00 AM, Sep 03, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those hoping to enjoy the outdoors this Labor Day weekend may have to wait a while.

Storms moved through the Kansas City area Friday morning and more are expected Friday night into Saturday.

The morning round of storms prompted a flash flood warning for Douglas County until 9:15 a.m.

There was also flooding seen around the city, including on Brookside Boulevard, where cars had water covering their tires.

Flash flooding on Brookside Boulevard

Saturday's storms could produce 2-3" of rain in some areas, causing localized flash flooding.

Drivers should use caution on their morning commute as roads are wet and visibility is hampered.

