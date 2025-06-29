Rain or shine: Kansas City cyclists ride bikes, raise glasses to support brain cancer research

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people in Kansas City woke up early on a rainy Sunday morning to ride their bikes for a good cause.

Head for the Cure is a Kansas City-based nonprofit that supports brain cancer research. Throughout the year, the organization hosts fundraising events, including the Tour de Bier bike ride on Sunday, June 29.

Kansas City cyclists ride bikes, raise glasses to support brain cancer research

Money raised through this event will locally benefit Solace House and Brains for the Cure.

Before the event began, the nonprofit had exceeded its fundraising goal of $75,000. The ride began at Liberty Memorial and traveled around downtown Kansas City to local breweries for a sample of their products.

Olivia Acree/KSHB 41 Tour de Bier 2025

“Tour de Bier is more than a ride — it’s a community experience,” said Matt Anthony, founder of Head for the Cure. “Together, we ride to celebrate survivors, remember those we’ve lost and support the ongoing fight against brain cancer. And yes, we have a great time doing it.”

Despite the morning rain, around 700 cyclists, cancer survivors, and their friends and family gathered in support of brain tumor research.

—