Raising KC campaign wants to prevent toxic stress in teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The metro’s newest public health campaign kicked off Monday with the goal to prevent toxic stress in children.

Raising KC wants the public know there are resources available to help families as they raise their children.

The campaign, started by Raised with Love and Limits Co-Founder Barbara Unell, said “the number one way to prevent toxic stress and lifelong mental, physical and behavioral health problem is at least one safe, stable, nurturing adult-child relationship.”

Information and studies from Harvard University , the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control back the campaign’s claims.

I talked to families at Monday afternoon at Union Station who were curious about the colorful new display under construction.

When completed, it's designed to help get information to adults so they can help children and young adults.

Stacey Hallsworth is a mother of four.

Hallsworth said her family prioritizes spending one-on-one time with their kids to keep their bonds strong.

“Because in the busy lives that we all have with sports and activities and work, sometimes we forget to take time to just be with our kids,’ Hallsworth said. “I mean, it all happens in the blink of an eye.”

Raising KC said they’re hoping to foster more relationships like the Hallsworth family.

To make this program a little sweeter, Raising KC dropped off cards at libraries across the metro.