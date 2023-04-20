Rally House stocks up on NFL Draft merchandise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With thousands of football fans coming into town for the NFL Draft, what better way to remember their time than with some Draft swag?

Rally House on the Country Club Plaza has everything you could need. Pint glasses, lanyards, hats, t-shirts, koozies, footballs, all of it is Draft branded.

"We’re getting a little bit more inventory of draft merchandise, draft apparel, the cups, the tumblers, the sweatshirts, little bit larger than we normally would because we are hosting it," said the Plaza store manager, Aaron Lewis. This compared to other Kansas City sports teams gear, like the Chiefs, the Royals, etc.

"The way I look at it, you have 32 teams in the NFL, you have 31 other fans coming to Kansas City for the Draft," Lewis said. "So, yes, some people buy Kansas City stuff because they come to Kansas City, but they’re coming for the Draft merchandise, to be a part of the Draft, to be a part of history."

Rally House started getting merchandise in over a week ago, and are expecting more and more every day leading up to the big event that begins next Thursday.

"We’re preparing the best we can," Lewis said. "We’ll be staffed ready to go. Obviously, we’re expecting larger numbers, larger crowds, especially down here on the Plaza."

While it's a lot of inventory, they're expected to sell out. Already, he's seeing hats and cups flying off the shelves, mostly bought by locals. Lewis said he's already getting calls from folks out of state coming to Kansas City who want to make sure they get some commemorative gear.

The Rally Houses in Kansas City are the only shops with Draft merch, even though there are over 100 shops across the United States.

"I think it’s a monumental thing, just not for Rally House as a business but for Kansas City alone," Lewis said. "Kansas City’s already been on the map, we’ve won a couple Super Bowls, but this will be a true test for the World Cup coming to see how Kansas City compares for a stage this big."

