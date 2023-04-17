Ralph Yarl released from hospital, recovering at home, attorney says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ralph Yarl was released from the hospital on Sunday and is recovering at home, his family's attorney told NBC News on Monday.

Yarl, 16, was shot last week after mistakenly going to the wrong home in the Northland to pick up his siblings in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Terrace.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said the shooter was detained and transported to give a "statement" to police. The shooter was later released.

Yarl's shooting triggered protests outside of the home where he was shot and has captured the attention of the nation.

The Clay County Prosecutor's Office said it's working with law enforcement to speed up the process on deciding whether or not to file charges against the shooter.

Yarl is a junior at Staley High School who is a gifted student and musician, according to North Kansas City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Clemens.

—