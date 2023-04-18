Hundreds of Staley High School students, staff walk in support of Ralph Yarl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after Ralph Yarl returned home from the hospital after being shot last week in Kansas City, Missouri, hundreds of Staley High School students and staff participated in a unity walk to offer support on Tuesday morning.

Yarl, a Black 16-year-old, was shot twice by a white homeowner on April 13 after he mistakenly went to the wrong home to pick up his two younger brothers.

"We stand with you, we support you and we're going to be here for you," said Staley High School senior Cayla, who helped organize the unity walk.

Yarl's classmates chanted, "We love you Ralph," and "Justice for Ralph," as they walked in a circle around their school's campus to show support. Approximately 1,500 students were present for the walk, which is the majority of the Staley student body, according to a school official.

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB Students at Staley High School participated in a Unity Walk to show support for Ralph Yarl on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

"This display of unity is intended to support Ralph in his recovery and have a positive impact on the community," said Susan Hiland, a spokesperson for North Kansas City Public Schools.

Students wore blue, Yarl's favorite color, or Staley spirit wear, and displayed posters as they walked in support.

Additional resources are available for students at Staley High School and other North Kansas City schools this week, according to NKC superintendent Dan Clemens.