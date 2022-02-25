Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas school board rejects resignation of top official

KS Commissioner of Education Randy Watson.jpg
Courtesy KSDE
Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson
KS Commissioner of Education Randy Watson.jpg
Posted at 10:57 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:48:26-05

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas' top public school official attempted to resign Friday after making an offensive remark about Native Americans. His resignation was rejected.

Kansas Department of Education Commissioner Randy Watson submitted his resignation to the Kansas Board of Education on Friday.

The Board had already scheduled a meeting for Friday morning, and it was there where they voted to reject Watson's resignation, according to reports.

On Thursday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly called on Watson to resign.

Watson became commissioner in November 2014 after serving as superintendent of McPherson's public schools.

As commissioner, Watson has pushed for a redesign of the state's public schools to place more emphasis on personalized learning and better preparing students for adult work.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!