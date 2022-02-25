Kansas school board rejects resignation of top official

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas' top public school official attempted to resign Friday after making an offensive remark about Native Americans. His resignation was rejected.

Kansas Department of Education Commissioner Randy Watson submitted his resignation to the Kansas Board of Education on Friday.

The Board had already scheduled a meeting for Friday morning, and it was there where they voted to reject Watson's resignation, according to reports.

BREAKING: The board unanimously rejects Randy Watson's resignation as education commissioner #ksed #ksleg — Rafael Garcia (@byRafaelGarcia) February 25, 2022

On Thursday , Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly called on Watson to resign.

Watson became commissioner in November 2014 after serving as superintendent of McPherson's public schools.

As commissioner, Watson has pushed for a redesign of the state's public schools to place more emphasis on personalized learning and better preparing students for adult work.

