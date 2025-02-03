Ransomware incident cancels some Community Blood Center donation events in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A ransomware incident impacting New York Blood Center Enterprises has prompted some blood drives to be canceled in the Kansas City area.

The Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City, which is a division of New York Blood Center Enterprises, posted about the matter on its website.

"Due to cyber incident, some blood drives have been canceled," the message said.

The ransomware incident impacted the following events:



Kansas City, Kansas, Community College — Friday, Jan. 31

Elks Lodge Kansas City — Saturday, Feb. 1

Central Repair Facility — Thursday, Feb. 13

According to NYBCE, the company first became aware of the attack on Sunday, Jan. 26, after noticing suspicious activity in its IT systems

The company consulted with third-party cybersecurity experts who confirmed it was a ransomware incident.

"We understand the critical nature of our services, and the health of our communities remains our top priority," the company said in a statement on its website. "We remain in direct communication with our hospital partners and are implementing workarounds to help restore services and fulfill order."

NYBCE said it currently has no timeline on when the matter would be fully resolved and when systems would go back to normal operations.

Blood donations are still being accepted, but donors should expect longer wait times.

