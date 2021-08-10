Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rapper DaBaby's concert canceled at the Azura Amphitheater

Concert was scheduled for Aug. 14
items.[0].image.alt
Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Da Baby Rece performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 at State Farm Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 - Atlanta
Posted at 12:04 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 13:04:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Azura Amphitheater announced Tuesday the cancellation of rapper DaBaby's upcoming concert, which was scheduled for Aug 14.

DaBaby has made headlines recently for comments he made at Rolling Loud Miami that some have deemed homophobic.

Following his comments, Lollapalooza, a music festival in Chicago, removed the rapper from its lineup. Since then, many other venues have followed suit.

Azura Amphitheater made the announcement on Twitter but didn't say whether DaBaby's comments were a factor in the decision.

KSHB 41 News reached out to Azura Amphitheater for clarification on why the rapper's concert was canceled.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources