Rapper DaBaby's concert canceled at the Azura Amphitheater

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Azura Amphitheater announced Tuesday the cancellation of rapper DaBaby's upcoming concert, which was scheduled for Aug 14.

DaBaby has made headlines recently for comments he made at Rolling Loud Miami that some have deemed homophobic.

Following his comments, Lollapalooza, a music festival in Chicago, removed the rapper from its lineup. Since then, many other venues have followed suit.

Azura Amphitheater made the announcement on Twitter but didn't say whether DaBaby's comments were a factor in the decision.

The upcoming DaBaby show at Azura Amphitheater on August 14th has been cancelled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/1pCHlRDgxz — Azura Amp🧷 (@AzuraAmp) August 9, 2021

KSHB 41 News reached out to Azura Amphitheater for clarification on why the rapper's concert was canceled.

