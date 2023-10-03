Ray County receives 'poor' audit for thousands of dollars in mismanaged taxpayer funds, reckless spending

RAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Auditor's Office gave both the Ray County Sheriff's Office and prosecutor's office their lowest rating: poor.

This report details thousands of dollars in mismanaged funds and questionable purchases, including, beer, cigarettes and 15 televisions from years ago during a previous sheriff's administration.

It also mentions late fees, hundreds of dollars in finance charges and $140 in bank overdraft fees.

Sheriff Scott Childers said previous leadership left him "a mess" and the report exposes them as dishonest, corrupt and a "good ole boy system."

"'Good ole boy system' is a group of people who share the same power, the same name and get away with anything they've ever wanted," Sheriff Childers said.

That group of people is why he believes taxpayer dollars weren't protected.

"When I took over as sheriff, they wrecked the sheriff's office. Every piece of paper was shredded, hard drives torn out of the computers, hard drives missing. If that doesn't say something illegal is going on or improper, I don't know what does," Sheriff Childers said.

He confirmed it was an effort to "cover up" and sabotage.

"My first year as sheriff, I turned in more money than the previous administration did in eight years."

So, who exactly is responsible?

"That's the million dollar question," Childers said. They destroyed so much evidence that nobody knows, but I can tell you it falls on the sheriff and he's the responsible party. In my opinion, I know exactly who's guilty."

Presiding Ray County Commissioner Billy Gaines has served in his position for 10 months. He pointed out what he describes as "ridiculous" spending, especially on a purchase of 76 hams.

"It's not a Super Bowl party," Commissioner Gaines said. "I don't know why they thought that was okay."

The county laid out a plan to the state and responded to each problem area. Part of the change taxpayers should expect to see is more oversight in the budget.

Commissioner Gaines said they started a monthly check-in of how much of the budget is being used so if anything is out of place, they can question it.

Sheriff Childers said he will not tolerate any of this under his leadership.

"I would fire the person and seek charges," he said.

At the moment, there is not enough evidence to charge anyone, according to the sheriff.

The prosecutor's office received the same ranking from the state, partially for delayed restitution payments to victims.