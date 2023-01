KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff's Office has identified the remains found by a mushroom hunter last April in the county.

According to the sheriff's office, the remains were found in a wooded area on April 27, 2022.

On Friday, the victim was identified Colette Noelle Greene, who also went by Nicole Joann Kasch.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have information to submit tips by calling (816)-470-0156.

—