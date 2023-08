KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man last seen Wednesday.

Daniel Leeroy Way has been missing since he was last seen around 7 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 31000 block of Horn Circuit in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Sheriff's deputies say Way is endangered and is suicidal.

His family has not had contact with him since Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.