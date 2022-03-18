Ray County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help to locate missing teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

Kaden C. Kerste, 16, was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday across the street from the Casey’s General Store and Polo Christian Church in Polo, Missouri.

Kaden is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 155 pounds. He also has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a hoodie and pants while carrying a backpack and small duffle bag.

Police also believe Kaden may be in possession of a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s dispatch center at 816-776-2000.

