Raymore convenience store home to $100K scratchers ticket winner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player struck gold - or at least $100,000 - earlier this year after buying a scratchers ticket from a convenience store in Raymore.

The player, who is unidentified, purchased the Trucks and Bucks ticket while he was pumping gas at Harmon Tire Company on S. Madison Ave. in Raymore.

In an interview with the lottery, the player recalled how, after scratching off the first line, found that he had already won the $25,000 prize.

“I was kind of scared to scratch the other two lines,” the player said.

It was a good thing he did though, as the rest of the ticket revealed the $100,000 haul.

“I had actually just had knee surgery, but I was still trying to hop around the house,” the player told the lottery.

