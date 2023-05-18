Watch Now
Raymore convenience store home to $100K scratchers ticket winner

Cash money
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Posted at 11:31 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 12:31:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player struck gold - or at least $100,000 - earlier this year after buying a scratchers ticket from a convenience store in Raymore.

The player, who is unidentified, purchased the Trucks and Bucks ticket while he was pumping gas at Harmon Tire Company on S. Madison Ave. in Raymore.

In an interview with the lottery, the player recalled how, after scratching off the first line, found that he had already won the $25,000 prize.

“I was kind of scared to scratch the other two lines,” the player said.

It was a good thing he did though, as the rest of the ticket revealed the $100,000 haul.

“I had actually just had knee surgery, but I was still trying to hop around the house,” the player told the lottery.

