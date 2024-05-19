Raymore man spreads mental health awareness through merch, messages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Foster Huggins, 23, is on a mission to spread a powerful message of perseverance and hope.

In a small room tucked away in his basement, he operates his business, Underwater Fly Zone. But it's more than just a business, it's a platform.

His most recent tee collection, "Finish Your Race," is available in two colors and features a simple, yet impactful message — "You came too far to stop now, don't give up, finish your race."

Huggins said the message hits close to home. The inspiration behind his endeavor stems from the loss of his best friend, Kyle, to suicide in 2017.

Reflecting on Kyle's silent struggles, Huggins realized the importance of reaching out and offering support to those who may be battling their own demons.

"It's really a horrible negative story, but now it's in my control to be like, 'Okay, now what am I going to do with it?'" Huggins said.

He said his choice was to help others as a way to turn his pain into purpose.

Starting with a podcast aimed at fostering connection and understanding, Huggins expanded his efforts by creating merchandise.

The response has been overwhelming, with individuals sharing stories of how wearing his shirts has sparked meaningful conversations and brightened their day.

"I've had so many people tell me, 'I was wearing your shirt today, some person came up to me and told me I made their day,'" Huggins said.

Huggins has also taken his message directly to schools, speaking openly about mental health and resilience. He believes that by sharing his story, he can let others know they're not alone.

"It's such a big deal these days, suicide ..." Huggins said. "So when I get up there and share my story, so many people come up to me afterward and they're like, 'Dude, you literally just made my whole day.'"

While working out of a modest space, Huggins remains thankful for the opportunity to make a difference.

"I mean, it's a storage room, but I'm still grateful to have this," he said. "You know, I'm grateful to be in this position to even have a chance to do what we're doing."

As he looks ahead, Huggins wants to pursue motivational speaking to continue spreading encouragement, and with more merchandise on the horizon, he's committed to reminding everyone: "Don't give up. Don't ever give up."

