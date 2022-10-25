Raymore officials concerned over rumors of proposed landfill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raymore Mayor Kristofer Turnbow and other city officials released a statement Tuesday announcing opposition to rumors of an effort to bring a landfill next to the city’s northern boundary.

The city posted a letter on its website just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, saying the city believed it had credible evidence from several sources about “preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri, to develop a landfill” along Missouri Highway 150 between SW Peterson Road on the west, Horridege Road on the east and 155th Street on the south.

A Kansas City, Missouri, spokesperson responded to a KSHB 41 News request about Raymore's statement, saying the city has not been “formally approached about the possibility of such a project.”

“There is no submission to the city for a project of this kind,” spokesperson Sherae Honeycutt said. “If a project were to be proposed in the future, it would have to pass through a significant exploratory, development and permitting process which would take years to develop.”

Among the property owners identified in the 960-acre area identified by the city, one of the largest is American Top Soil Inc. James Prigel of the company told KSHB 41 News that he does not have any plans to build a landfill in Raymore.

Prigel, who said he saw the city’s post earlier Tuesday, had also checked with a fellow land owner nearby, who said he was not interested in selling his land.

Turnbow said news that the Kansas City, Missouri, officials denied any proposals and that at least two land owners have no plans to sell land or develop was “heartening to hear.”

Since releasing the opposition letter earlier Tuesday, Turnbow said the city has received social media feedback and calls to City Hall supporting the city’s stance.

Turnbow says the city is ultimately hoping for “some re-assurance about the lack of a proposal.”

