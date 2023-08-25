Raymore-Peculiar school busses overcrowded, students dropped off later than expected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students who utilize Raymore-Peculiar School District's bus services experienced overcrowding and delays on their afternoon routes Wednesday.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience, and the district is working with First Student, our transportation provider, to rectify the situation. We understand that this is unacceptable," the district said in a written statement.

The majority of those busses were carrying students from 6th through 12th grades, and arrived to their drop-off locations later than expected, according to the school district.

Additionally, those same busses run a second tier of routes for the district's elementary schools, which resulted in delays for those students as well.

"Our school district, like many others across the metro (and the country) is challenged by a shortage of bus drivers," a spokesperson with the district said in a written statement to KSHB 41. "Many of our buses are more crowded than usual. Students are never instructed to sit on the floor or stand in the aisle. They sometimes choose to do this rather than sit closely to other students, especially in the heat. The drivers try to keep students from doing this."

Friday was the fourth day of school for the Raymore-Peculiar School District, and the district is continuing to work with First Student to minimize issues relating to overcrowding on busses and route delays.

