Raymore-Peculiar School District shares news of teacher death over weekend

Raymore-Peculiar School District<br/>
Posted at 4:35 PM, Oct 30, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raymore-Peculiar School District shared Sunday that teacher Paul Lichtenauer passed away Saturday, Oct. 29.

Lichtenauer taught at Ray-Pec Academy and the LEAD Center, which stands for learning, experiences and discovery.

The district says since joining Ray-Pec in 2019, Lichtenauer was “well-liked by students and fellow staff members.”

“In his short time at Ray-Pec, he led projects to incorporate more hands-on and real-world learning into classrooms. Our world is poorer today due to Paul’s passing” the district said in a statement.

Outside of the classroom, Lichtenauer was involved in Kansas City’s music scene, regarded as a “treasure of a man and talented player” by his bandmates. He joined the group Twice On Sunday as a guitarist in 2021.

Lichtenauer was also an avid member of the Kansas Cycling Association.

Ray-Pec will provide counselors to students and staff “as they return to school this week” as well as from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at Ray-Pec Academy.

The district says it will share funeral arrangements as they are available.

