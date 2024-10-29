Raymore-Peculiar School District teacher, coach died Tuesday after medical emergency at school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular, longtime teacher and coach in the Raymore-Peculiar School District died Tuesday after a medical emergency at the school where he taught.

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Jon Shawver, a teacher at Ray-Pec Academy, passed away this morning," a news release from the district stated. "An ambulance was called to the school early this morning to assist Mr. Shawver. He was transported to the hospital, where he later passed away."

Shawver, 56, had served in the district since 2005, per the news release.

He had taught at the Academy since the 2011-12 school year and coached in the boys and girls soccer programs in the district for 18 years.

"Students at the Academy were informed of Mr. Shawver’s passing this morning," the release said. "Substitute teachers went to the Academy to assist with classes and provide support for students. Additional counselors and the district’s Mental Health Team also responded to the school to meet with students and staff. They will continue to be available for staff and students as they return to school next week, ensuring that everyone has the support they need during this difficult time."

Shawver leaves behind a wife and daughters.

—