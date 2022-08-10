Raymore teen, 17, drowns in Jackson County lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old Raymore teen died last weekend after drowning in Blue Springs Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Good Samaritan was on the water around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 about a half-a-mile south of the Blue Springs Marina on Blue Springs Lake when they spotted a person in the water.

The victim was located near a personal watercraft. He was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers believe the victim was ejected from the watercraft.

—