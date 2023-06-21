Raytown approves zoning for new gas station, convenience store despite opposition from neighbors

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A zoning change that allows for the construction of a new gas station and convenience store at 5348 Blue Ridge Blvd. was approved Tuesday night at the Raytown Board of Aldermen meeting.

Despite opposition from neighbors, the proposal was approved by a 7-3 vote.

Ken Moore has been one of the main voices against the proposal, something he believes will make a bad next-door neighbor.

"The lights, the noise, the crime, lowering our property values, it's just not right for the residence," Moore said. "I'm worn out. This last six months has really been a challenge."

Neighbors say they don't mind seeing the property developed into something, but they would rather see more homes in their well-established neighborhood.

Tommy Bettis said he worries a gas station would make Blue Ridge Boulevard even busier.

"It's on Blue Ridge Boulevard, one of our most cherished neighborhoods in all of Raytown," Bettis said.

In a meeting earlier this month, the developer's lawyer and architect answered several questions from the board about the site plan and trash cleanup, agreeing to conditions that protect green space.

The meeting had hoped to explain misconceptions about how the project would affect the neighborhood, but concerns of blight, crime and noise were not eased for all.

"Our peace and tranquility, I'd hate to see all that go away," Moore said.

While some community members have raised their voices against the project, others, including patrons of the business, stood in favor of it, signing a petition to support the proposal.

