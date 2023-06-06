Raytown neighborhood concerned about nearby development, rezoning

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors are speaking out ahead of a Board of Aldermen meeting in Raytown, Missouri Tuesday night.

They say that they're against a rezoning proposal near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Woodson Road.

"Oh this has made me sick," said Ken Moore, who lives right next to the property, "This has made my whole family sick. This has made all our neighbors sick."

You don't have to look far to find neighbors who are concerned this property development.

A group of those neighbors hopes to convince the board to vote against the rezoning proposal, which could lead to the property's development into a gas station and commercial retail space.

The shared consensus is to keep the area feeling like a neighborhood, and to improve the community, they got to prioritize housing over business.

"We need people," Moore said. "We need our population in Raytown to grow, and this is the perfect place for that."

Zach Mulholland says that the development would cause a negative effect on the community.

"When it's rezoned in to commercial. You don't get that sense of neighborhood. You get a parking lot," said Mulholland, "“It’s a special property with a lot of history for us that we don’t want to just tear down.”

They say it's just the wrong type of development for them, too close to home.

"Ruin our tranquility," Moore said. "This is our serenity. This is all we have."

The developers say there is a lot of misinformation about the property and its development. They plan on dispelling rumors and addressing neighbor concern at the meeting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.