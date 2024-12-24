Raytown BMX robbed 4 times in 2024; latest incident resulted in 25 missing bikes

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Raytown BMX prides itself on being an organization dedicated to getting kids involved, but the group has had a rough year.

Track operator Nathan Jonjevic said there have been four break-ins this year — most recently, last week.

He said whoever broke in cut through a fence and cut multiple locks off the storage units where Raytown BMX stored its loaner bikes, equipment and lawn mower.

That was all stolen, according to Jonjevic.

“We lost everything that we need to run races," Jonjevic said. "So our pneumatic RAM for the gate was taken, a control box, the lights for the RAM, and then the loaner bikes that we use to assist new riders."

Nathan Jonjevic, Raytown BMX track operator

Jonjevic said Raytown BMX has already started adding more security measures.

The group also set up aGoFundMe to raise at least $15,000 — the amount expected to replace everything stolen this year.

“We would like to be preparing for the upcoming season by working on programming, other track improvements, and instead, we're going to have to spend our time trying to raise funds to get some of our materials back and then button this place up appropriately,” Jonjevic said.

Jonjevic said he continues to scour Facebook Marketplace, hoping to find any of the loaner bikes for sale.

The GoFundMe notes Raytown BMX will accept donated bikes instead of money, too.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department told KSHB 41 the case is still an open investigation.

