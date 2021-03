KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Henry County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Max.D. Overbey, 57 was driving a 1995 Harley Davidson specialty motorcycle when he had a medical emergency causing him to stop on the roadway.

The incident happened just after 6:10 p.m. as Overbey was traveling north on County Road NW 1301 south of County Road NW 900 west of Clinton Mo.

No other details have been released.