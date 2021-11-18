Raytown pastor feeds 300, fights food insecurity

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The team at Raytown Chapel Church hopes many hands make light work as long lines of families show up to get a little help for the holidays.

“There’s been an increased food insecurity,” said Abby Peper, Raytown Chapel Church pastor. “The one thing we can do with our brand new kitchen is cook meals and deliver them out our front door. Tonight, we will surpass 4,000 meals since last September.”

Raytown Chapel Church serves free meals every two weeks. On Wednesday they planned to give out more than 300 meals.

Many waited in line for a hot dinner and a free Thanksgiving kit of groceries for later.

“We’ve been struggling financially and thought it would be a good idea to come here,” one woman told KSHB 41.

Between job loss and stretched budgets, Peper wants others to know there’s help and community available.

“From single individuals to families, we see large numbers of families, of at least seven, different generations living in the same household that have had to move in together during this time," she said.

Raytown Chapel Church serves to-go meals every first and third Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

