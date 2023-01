KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old girl last seen Tuesday morning.

Johnae Jones is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the Raytown Police Department.

Police said Jones was wearing a black shirt, black jeans and a green coat.

Anyone with information about Jones should call 911.

