Raytown police cancel an Endangered Silver Alert for missing woman

UPDATE: Raytown police say the woman was found safe and the alert is canceled.
ORIGINAL STORY: Raytown police issued an Endangered Silver Alert Tuesday night for a missing Raytown woman last seen earlier in the day.
Debra Ann Gardner, 63, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 10300 East Missouri 350 Highway in Raytown, according to police.
Gardner is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.
She has blonde hair, hazel and wore a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
Police said Gardner has a history of bipolar disorder.
Anyone with information about Debra Ann Gardner should call 911.
