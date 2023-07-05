Raytown police cancel an Endangered Silver Alert for missing woman

UPDATE: Raytown police say the woman was found safe and the alert is canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY: Raytown police issued an Endangered Silver Alert Tuesday night for a missing Raytown woman last seen earlier in the day.

Debra Ann Gardner, 63, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 10300 East Missouri 350 Highway in Raytown, according to police.

Gardner is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

She has blonde hair, hazel and wore a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Police said Gardner has a history of bipolar disorder.



Anyone with information about Debra Ann Gardner should call 911.

