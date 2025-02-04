Raytown Police need help to find missing woman taken against her will

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing woman that was last seen about 12:20 a.m.

Police say 24-year-old Jenna Elaine June Gass was taken from her home in the 8100 block of Appleton Avenue against her will.

Police say they received a 911 call from the victim's friend stating she has been taken from her residence against her will by the father of her children, Sherman Derrell Hicks II.

Police say the suspect then contacted the reporting party saying the victim was unconscious and bleeding and she needed to come get her.

Police say officers responded to the home to find the front door standing open with two children inside sleeping, but so far they have been unsuccessful in finding the victim.

Police say there is a violent history between the suspect and the victim is likely in immediate danger.

Police say they may be in a gold 2004 Toyota Camry bearing Kansas plates, with an unknown temporary plate.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.



