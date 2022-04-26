Raytown police search for man missing since Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Larry Simmons, 48, was last seen leaving a residence around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Maywood Avenue, according to Raytown police.

Simmons was wearing a black ball cap, dark pants and black shoes. Police say he was possibly in a gold 2012 Chevrolet Cruze.

Raytown police say they have no information indicating that Simmons is endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.