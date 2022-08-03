Raytown police search for missing 11-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday evening.

Jackson Nimley was last seen around 7:30 p.m. near the 8800 block of 80th Terrace in Raytown, Missouri.

Police say Nimley got into a dark-colored SUV.

Nimley is described as a 5-foot, 2-inch-tall Black male. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raytown police at 816-737-6020, or 911 if Nimley is found.

