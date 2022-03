KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

Franklin Wiggins, 15, was last seen just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday walking away from a residence in the 8300 block of Hunter Street.

He was wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie and black pants.

Franklin is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and thin with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.