KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police are asking for the public's help in finding a 6-year-old girl who was last seen with her non-custodial parent.

Mesyiah Brown was last seen Saturday, May 14, in the 9300 block of east 69th Terrance with Shaloria Brown.

Shaloria Brown might be driving a silver Nissan Versa and headed to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raytown Police Department at (816)-737-6020 or call 911.

