Raytown QuikTrip customer wins $100,000 Missouri Lottery prize

Posted at 10:51 AM, Sep 15, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown QuikTrip off 350 Highway is now home to a customer that scored a $100,000 Missouri Lottery prize.

The Missouri Lottery said Friday that a lucky player claimed the top prize on a “Living Lucky with Luke Combs” scratcher ticket purchased at the QuikTrip at 9323 E. 350 Highway in Raytown.

Lotto officials say the customer claimed his prize on Sept. 8 from the lottery’s regional office in Kansas City.

The lottery is giving players a chance to win a VIP concert experience with Combs at the Hyman Auditorium in Nashville. The promotion runs through Oct. 23.

